Nothing Phone 2 To Launch In India Soon: Check Expected Price, Other Details

New Delhi: The second smartphone from Carl Pei's Nothing could soon be released in India. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for Nothing Phone (2) may indicate a forthcoming launch. The device, with the model number AIN065, has reportedly emerged on the BIS website, according to Indian tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore.

However no features of the device are disclosed in the listing. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price Leak Ahead Of Launch: Check Expected Cost In India, Specifications, Other Details)

When the smartphone may launch in India is currently unknown. Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced at the just concluded MWC 2023 that the Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset. (Also Read: WhatsApp To Introduce ' 60 Seconds Video Messaging' Feature For iPhone Users: Check What It Is And How To Use)

The Nothing Phone (2), according to Carl Pei, will be "more premium" than the original Nothing smartphone. Also, he stated that the device would be available in the US later this year.

Here are the expected specifications, price, and other key details of Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone 2 is rumoured to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may be powered with a 5000 mAh battery and dual camera in the back. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.