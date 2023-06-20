Nothing Phone (2) To Be Launched In Late Summer: Check Expected Launch Date, Price, Features

New Delhi: The UK-based smartphone maker Nothing will introduce its next device ‘Nothing Phone (2) on July 11, at 8:30 pm IST. It is going to succeed the earlier version of Nothing Phone (1) in 2022. The company hasn’t specified much about the upcoming smartphones, though the expected design and features have been leaked previously.

Nothing Phone (2) Expected Features

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to feature a transparent design, similar to its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (1). The phone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, making it one of the most powerful smartphones on the market.

In addition to its powerful hardware, the Nothing Phone (2) is also expected to feature a number of unique software features. For example, the phone is rumored to have a unique user interface that will make it easier to customize the phone's look and feel.

The Nothing Phone (2) is still under development, so it is not yet clear what all of its features will be. However, based on the information that has been released so far, the phone is shaping up to be a major player in the smartphone market.

Nothing Phone (2) Expected Camera

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to have a dual-camera system on the back, with a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The front-facing camera is expected to be 16MP.

Nothing Phone (2) Expected Software

The Nothing Phone (2) is expected to run on Nothing OS, a custom operating system based on Android. Nothing OS is said to be a clean and lightweight operating system that focuses on speed and performance.

In addition to the information mentioned in the source you provided, there are a few other things that we know about the Nothing Phone (2). First, the phone is expected to be made of recycled materials. Second, the phone is expected to have wireless charging support. Third, the phone is expected to have a Glyph interface, which is a series of LED lights that can be used to indicate different things, such as charging status, notifications, and more.

Nothing Phone (2) Expected Price

The phone may have a starting price of around $500, which might be around Rs 40,000 in Indian terms.

Nothing Phone (2) Expected Display and RAM

The phone may have a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may have 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.