Nothing Phone 3 And Headphone 1 India Launch Tomorrow; Check Expected Specs, Price And Other Details

Nothing Phone 3 India Launch: Nothing is set to launch its two highly anticipated products at a major event in London, United Kingdom on July 1 which is tomorrow. The company will unveil the Nothing Phone 3 and Nothing Headphone 1, an over-the-ear headphone. However, both devices have generated much attention among tech enthusiasts through leaks and rumours ahead of the official launch event. Notably, the device is coming nearly two years after the launch of the Nothing Phone 2 in the country.

Adding further, the company promises a minimum of seven years of software support for the Phone (3), including five years of full Android updates and two years of security patches. The much-anticipated smartphone is expected to launch the latest Android 16 operating system. It is expected that the phone will have a dedicated AI button, similar to a feature on the iPhone (3a) series.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications (Expected)

It is expected to feature the same 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display as its predecessor, offering vibrant visuals and adaptive refresh rates. Under the hood, it will likely be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, paired with a 5,150mAh battery for extended usage. The phone is rumored to come in two configurations: one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and another with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

On the photography front, the smartphone may include a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, while the front camera is expected to see a jump from 32 megapixels to 50 megapixels, enhancing selfie quality. Moreover, there could be an inclusion of eSIM support, offering users more flexibility in connectivity.

Nothing Headphone 1 Specifications (Expected)

It is designed to target the premium audio market, with performance reportedly set to surpass that of Apple’s AirPods Max. Weighing around 329 grams, these over-ear headphones are expected to feature custom 40mm drivers developed in collaboration with British audio company KEF, renowned for its high-quality speakers.

The wearable device may offer up to 80 hours of playback without noise cancellation and around 35 hours with ANC enabled when using the AAC codec. For those using high-resolution LDAC streaming, users can expect up to 54 hours without ANC and 30 hours with it on.

The headphones will also come loaded with smart features, including Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, dual-device connection, wear detection, low-latency gaming mode, LED charging indicators, personalised sound profiles, and support for Google's “Find My Device” network.

Nothing Phone 3 And Headphone 1 Price In India (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to be competitively priced for the mid-range market in India, likely starting at around Rs 50,000 and going up to Rs 60,000. On the other hand, the Nothing Headphone 1 could be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000, aiming to deliver premium features at a more accessible price point to the customers.