Nothing Phone 3 Launched At Rs...; Key Features And Specifications - Check Discount Offers

Nothing Phone 3: Nothing has officially launched the Nothing Phone 3 in India. Available in White and Black colours, the Nothing Phone 3 will go on open sale from July 15. Customers who pre-book the device will receive a free pair of Nothing Ear earbuds as part of a special launch offer. There is also a flat discount of Rs 5,000 for users of cards from certain banks.

Nothing Phone 3 Prices

12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant: Rs 79,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage version: Rs 89,999

The new smartphone comes with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1,260 x 2,800 pixels), 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The screen has Gorilla Glass 7i on the front and Gorilla Glass Victus on the back for protection.

The smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup, with each lens offering 50 megapixels. The setup includes a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it has a 50MP selfie camera for high-resolution video calls and self-portraits.

The rear panel also introduces a new Glyph Matrix, a circular light ring made up of 489 individually controllable micro-LEDs, replacing the older Glyph Interface. It can display charging progress, animations, time, and other alerts. It runs on Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15, and the company promises five years of Android updates along with seven years of security patches.

Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 6, NFC, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, and NavIC. The phone features a 360-degree antenna design for enhanced connectivity. It also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and two high-definition microphones. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and electronic compass.

Powering the device is a 5,500mAh battery (Indian variant) with 65W wired fast charging, which can charge the phone from 1% to 100% in 54 minutes. The phone also supports 15W wireless charging, 7.5W reverse wired charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The handset measures 160.60 x 75.59 x 8.99 mm and weighs 218g. It has an IP68 rating, making it dust- and water-resistant.