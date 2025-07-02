Nothing Phone 3 Launched In India With Glyph Matrix; Check Specs, Price And Launch Offers

Nothing Phone 3 India Launch: Nothing, a London-based company, has expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the new Phone (3) after two years. The newly-launched smartphone arrives with substantial upgrades across performance, display, software, and durability.

The Nothing Phone 3 will run on Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, with Nothing OS 4.0 based on Android 16 announced to be rolled out in Q3 2025. The company promised that the phone will get 5 years of Android updates and 7 years of security patches. The Nothing Phone 3 will be available in two colour options which include Black and White.

The smartphone comes with the Glyph Matrix, which is made up of 489 individually firing LEDs, Glyph Button, and a red recording light.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 4500 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, built on TSMC’s 4nm process, ensuring high performance and efficiency.

The smartphone is backed by a 5500mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 65W fast charging. The phone boasts an upgraded triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP OIS main sensor, a 50MP OIS periscope lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

On the photography front, it offers a 50MP front-facing shooter at the front. Adding further, the device is equipped with Qualcomm’s Hexagon NPU to efficiently handle AI-related tasks. The phone gets the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front, and regular Gorilla Glass layer at the back.

Nothing Phone 3 Price In India And Availability

The Nothing Phone (3) is priced in India starting at Rs 79,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the top-end 16GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 89,999. Sales begin on July 15, and the device will be available through Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other leading retail stores across the country.

Nothing Phone 3 Launch Offers

The Pre-bookings for the Nothing Phone (3) start on July 1. As a special launch offer, customers who pre-book will receive the Nothing Ear (worth Rs 14,999) for free with their purchase. Adding further, all users who pre-book or buy the device on July 15 will get an extra one-year extended warranty. Furthermore, Nothing is also offering up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options through leading banks.