Nothing Phone 3: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Confirmed - Key Details Ahead Of Launch

Nothing Phone 3 Details: Nothing, a British consumer technology brand, is set to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3, in the coming weeks. Ahead of its launch, the company has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, making it more efficient. With the new Spectra 18-bit Triple ISP, the image quality of the Nothing Phone 3 is also getting a major upgrade.

Nothing's internal performance testing data shows that the Phone 3 delivers 88% better GPU performance, 33% improved CPU output, and 125% enhanced NPU efficiency compared to the Phone 2, the brand’s current flagship model. While final battery optimisation results are still under wraps, improved battery life is expected due to the advanced new chip.

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis shared these details in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He said, "Phone (3) is our first true flagship and a major step up from Phone (2). For it, we went with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 - Qualcomm’s latest top-tier chip with an all–big core setup, making it even more efficient."

In the same post, he added, "Paired with all the optimisations we’ve made in Nothing OS, the result is next level. Super fast and smooth. Here’s our internal testing performance improvements vs. P2: +88% GPU, +33% CPU, +125% NPU. Still waiting on final battery optimisation results, but it's looking good - again, due to the big core setup on the 8s Gen 4."

The image quality of the Nothing Phone 3 will also see improvement. Evangelidis noted, "Image quality is also getting a big upgrade with the new Spectra 18-bit Triple ISP. It allows for real-time segmentation of up to 12 layers, helping separate and enhance different elements in your photos - so you’ll see much better detail, colour accuracy, etc."

While more specifications are yet to be confirmed, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. It could offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor is also anticipated.