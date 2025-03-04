Nothing Phone 3a And Phone 3a Pro Launched in India, Debut With iPhone-Like Action Button; Check Specs, Price

Nothing Phone 3a Series India Launch: Nothing has launched the Phone 3a smartphone series at the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. The series includes the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro smartphones in India. The Nothing Phone (3a) succeeds last year’s Phone (2a) and Phone (2a) Plus although ‘Pro’ is a new addition to the lineup.

The Nothing Phone 3a comes in black, white, and blue colour options. On the other hand, Nothing Phone 3a Pro is offered in Black and White colour options. The company has also announced a new TrueLens Engine 3 that brings artificial intelligence capabilities to the cameras on the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. It is important to note that the Nothing has redesigned its smartphones to feature a dedicated "Essential Key," functioning similarly to the iPhone's Action Button.

Nothing Phone 3a And Phone 3a Pro Price In India And Availability

The Nothing Phone 3a starts at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 26,999. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro starts at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option and Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The first sale is scheduled for March 11 at 12 PM on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 3a And Phone 3a Pro Specifications

Both the phones feature a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits, protected by Panda Glass.

The Nothing Phone 3a And Phone 3a Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, ensuring efficient performance. Both the smartphone house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging.

On the software front, the phone runs on Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15, and comes with a promise of three years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. On the photography front, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro boasts a versatile camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera for high-resolution selfies.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3a) comes equipped with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP front camera, ensuring a well-rounded photography experience.

Adding further, the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro come with NFC support for Google Pay, the signature Glyph Interface for unique notifications, IP64-rated dust and water resistance, and dual stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.