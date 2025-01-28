Nothing Phone (3a) Confirmed To Launch On March 4? Company Drops Teaser On X; Check Expected Specs

Nothing Phone (3a) India Launch: London-based smartphone maker Nothing announced the launch of its latest device on 4 March this year. However, the company hasn’t disclosed the name of the upcoming device, it’s anticipated that they will unveil either the Nothing Phone 3 or 3a during the event.

In the X (formerly Twitter) post, the company shared a glimpse of its traditional LED lights and the rest is left for speculation. It is important to note that the Nothing Phone (2) was launched back in July 2023, the obvious choice for the launch of the new smartphone was its successor, the Phone (3). However, it appears that Nothing will launch the more budget-friendly Phone (3a) first.

Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/D10WiYwov0 — Nothing (@nothing) January 27, 2025

Nothing Phone (3a) India Launch Event (Expected)

The event, "Power in Perspective," is scheduled for 10:00 AM GMT (3:30 PM IST). A teaser video hints at the back camera of the upcoming phone, showcasing the signature Glyph interface. However, the more details of the smartphones are expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress. Meanwhile, Flipkart has created a special page on its website to build excitement for this new Nothing product.

Nothing Phone 3a Specifications (Expected)

The upcoming phone, codenamed 'asteroids' and spotted on the Nothing OS 3.0 build by Android Authority, is expected to feature the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the same SoC found in devices like the Realme 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The much anticipated smartphone is likely to retain the 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display seen in its predecessor, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colours.

The phone might showcase a distinctive see-through design, in line with the brand's signature style, and will run the latest version of Android customized with Nothing's proprietary software. Adding further, it is expected to support e-SIM functionality, allowing users the flexibility to use two physical nano-SIMs or an eSIM in combination with a nano-SIM.