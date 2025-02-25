Nothing Phone 3a India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Check Expected Specs And Price

Nothing Phone 3a India Launch: Nothing is gearing up to launch the Phone 3a series in India and globally on March 4. The lineup is expected to include the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. While the official name of the showcased device remains unconfirmed, it is widely speculated to be the highly anticipated Phone 3a Pro.

Notably, this marks the first time a Nothing smartphone will feature a triple-camera setup, including a periscope telephoto module, which is expected to enhance the device’s zoom capabilities significantly.

The smartphone has been revealed in two colour options: a grey variant resembling the Phone 2a Plus and a black variant. It is likely to run on NothingOS 3.1, based on Android 15, and will feature the brand’s signature Glyph Interface.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently confirmed that the Phone 3a series’ processor will deliver a 25% boost in CPU performance and a 72% improvement in NPU (Neural Processing Unit) speed compared to the Phone 2a Plus. However, the company has yet to officially disclose the exact chipset.

Nothing Phone 3a Price in India (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to launch at EUR 349 (approximately ₹31,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB model may be priced at EUR 399 (around ₹36,100). Nothing has also confirmed that the devices will be available in India via Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 3a Specifications (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 3a is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother viewing experience. It could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by 45W fast charging.

In the camera department, the device is expected to sport a triple-rear setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.

For selfies and video calls, the phone may include a 32MP front-facing camera. Both the standard and Pro variants of the Nothing Phone 3a series are expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and run on Nothing OS 3.