Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launched In India With Glyph Light For Alerts: Check Price, Camera, Storage And Battery

Nothing has launched the Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India. The new handset joins the company’s Phone 3a series and enters the mid-range smartphone segment.

The device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Pro processor and comes with up to 256GB of storage. One of the design changes includes a new Glyph Light for alerts, replacing the company’s earlier Glyph Interface design.

(Also Read: Tech Showdown: iQOO 15 vs OnePlus 15; Design, Display, Camera, Battery, Processor, And Price Compared: Which Phone Should You Buy?)