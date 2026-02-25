Nothing Phone 4a, 4a Pro India launch on March 5: Mini-LED Glyph Bar, 5,400mAh battery expected; Check specs and price

Nothing Phone 4a mini-LED Glyph Bar: London-based brand Nothing is set to launch the Phone 4a series in India on March 5, 2026. The lineup is expected to include two models, the Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro. Both devices are aimed at the competitive mid-range segment, where buyers look for strong performance, appealing design, and good value.

Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has started teasing the smartphones to build anticipation. The standard variant is likely to be available in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colour options. The Pro model may arrive in Black, Silver, and Pink shades. Recent leaks have also revealed additional details about the upcoming devices.

The series is expected to compete with rivals such as the OnePlus Nord 5 and the Redmi Note 15 series, which could intensify competition in the mid-range smartphone market in 2026. Nothing has also teased the White colour variant, highlighting the refreshed Glyph Bar mini-LED lighting. In India, the smartphones will be sold through Walmart-owned Flipkart and are expected to feature Qualcomm chipsets. (Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Leaks: Apple begins test production, upgraded 24MP selfie camera, A20 chip, deep red colour and more)

Nothing Phone 4a series specifications (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 4a series is rumoured to bring some notable upgrades this year. Both the Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro are expected to feature large 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED displays, offering sharp visuals and vibrant colours. However, the Nothing's Pro model could stand out with a smoother 144Hz refresh rate, while the standard Phone 4a may offer a 120Hz panel.

In terms of performance, the Nothing Phone 4a is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The Phone 4a Pro, on the other hand, may come equipped with the more powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, promising better overall performance.

On the photography front, both smartphones may feature triple rear camera setups. The Phone 4a Pro could get a major upgrade with a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto sensor for improved zoom capabilities. Adding further, both devices are likely to come with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Teasers suggest that the new lineup could arrive in fresh colour options, including blue and pink. The company has already showcased a blue variant that keeps the signature transparent Nothing design while introducing subtle changes. Along with new colours and the familiar Glyph lighting interface, the Phone 4a series is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets.

The Nothing Phone 4a is expected to pack a battery of around 5,400mAh and may support 50W wired fast charging for quicker top-ups. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is likely to feature a battery capacity ranging between 5,080mAh and 5,500mAh. It is also expected to come with fast charging support, although the exact charging speed has not been confirmed yet.

Nothing Phone 4a series price in India (Expected)

The standard Nothing Phone 4a could start at EUR 409, which is approximately Rs 44,000, for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in markets such as France, Belgium, and Italy. The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is said to cost EUR 449, roughly Rs 48,000. (Also Read: iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite vs OnePlus 15R: Best phone under Rs 50,000? Price, specs and features compared)

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to launch at a starting price of EUR 499, which is roughly Rs 54,000, for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The higher-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage may be priced at EUR 569, around Rs 61,000. For comparison, the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro were launched in India at starting prices of Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.