Nothing Phone (4a) India launch on March 5: Price and colour options tipped; Check expected specs, and sale date

Nothing Phone (4a) Price In India: London-based smartphone brand Nothing is set to launch its new smartphone, the Nothing Phone (4a), on March 5, 2026, at 4 PM IST. The device will feature a refreshed Glyph lighting pattern on the back while retaining the brand’s signature transparent design.

At Mobile World Congress (MWC), the company showcased the Phone (4a) in four colour options: black, white, pink, and blue. The smartphone continues Nothing’s unique semi-transparent design, allowing users to see key internal components beneath the back panel.

Ahead of the launch, a dedicated microsite has gone live on an e-commerce platform, confirming key details such as design, specifications, and availability on the website, along with one of the colour variants. After the global unveiling, Nothing will host a first-drop retail event at the Nothing Store in Bengaluru on March 7, 2026, at 6 PM IST, giving fans an early opportunity to experience the device in person.

Nothing Phone (4a) specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 1.5K flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and pack a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging. It is tipped to come with IP65-rated water and dust resistance, which means it can handle splashes but should not be submerged in water. (Also Read: iPhone 17e vs Pixel 10a: A19 Chip or Tensor G4? Price, Camera, Battery & Full specs compared; which phone should you buy in India?)

On the photography front, the Phone 4a could sport a triple rear setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies and quality video calls, it may feature a 32MP front camera. The smartphone is also expected to include the Essential Key, a multipurpose button similar to an action button, allowing users to take screenshots, record voice notes, or quickly save content to the Essential Space.

Adding further, the Nothing Phone 4a may introduce a new Glyph Bar positioned at the bottom-right corner of the back panel. It is expected to light up for call alerts, notifications, music playback, battery status, and more. (Also Read: Claude Down: Anthropic's AI tool faces second outage in 24 Hours; ChatGPT uninstalls surge 295% in US; How to extract data from OpenAI's chatbot)

Nothing Phone (4a) price in India (Leaked)

According to a tipster, the Nothing Phone (4a) could start at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The company is also expected to offer 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models. This marks a noticeable price increase compared to the Nothing Phone (3a), which was launched at Rs 24,999 for the same base storage option. The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is tipped to be priced at around Rs 40,000.

Nothing has also announced a special offer for early buyers. The first 100 customers will receive an exclusive engraved edition of the Phone 4a along with the Ear (a) earphones at no extra cost.