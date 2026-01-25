Nothing Phone 4a Pro likely to make its India debut at MWC Barcelona 2026; check leaked display, camera, processor, and other specs

Nothing Phone 4a Pro India Price In India: After the launch of the Nothing Phone 3, Nothing is reportedly planning to release the Nothing Phone 4a Pro later this year. The smartphone has appeared on the IMEI certification database, hinting at an imminent launch. The highly anticipated device is expected to be available in Blue, Pink, and White color options. Reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 4a Pro may be launched alongside the Nothing Phone 4a.

The smartphone is expected to follow the industrial and overly tech-driven design, complete with some carefully placed LED lights. If the rumors are accurate, the device could make its global and Indian debut at the Mobile World Congress ( MWC Barcelona 2026). The event is scheduled to take place between March 2–March 5, 2026 in Spain.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Specifications (Leaked)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to debut with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to last year’s model. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 series processor, promising high-performance capabilities. The device may come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Battery capacity and fast-charging support are also expected to see an upgrade.

The smartphone runs on Nothing OS 4 out of the box. The smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP telephoto sensor, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. (Also Read: WhatsApp Message privacy questioned: New lawsuit highlights whistleblower claims, Meta responds)

Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price In India (Expected)

According to reports, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro could be priced around Rs 35,000. For comparison, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro had launched last year with a starting price of Rs 29,999, indicating a slight increase for the new model.