Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Phone 4a launched in India with new Glyph Bar; Check display, battery, camera, price and bank offers

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro Price In India: British smartphone maker Nothing has launched its new Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro in global markets. Both smartphones feature the brand’s signature transparent design, but they come with some notable differences. The Phone 4a introduces the new Glyph Bar, while the Phone 4a Pro brings back the Glyph Matrix, which was previously seen on the Phone 3 last year.

Alongside the smartphones, the company also unveiled its latest over-the-ear Headphone (a). The headphones offer what Nothing claims is a best-in-class battery life, delivering up to 135 hours of playback. Nothing announced its new mid-range lineup at an in-person event held at Central Saint Martins in London, UK. The launch event was also livestreamed globally. The Nothing Phone 4a will be available in pink, blue, black, and white, while the Phone 4a Pro comes in silver, black, and pink.

Nothing Phone 4a series specs

The Phone 4a Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, an upgrade over the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 used in the Phone 3a Pro. Meanwhile, the Phone 4a runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor.

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro and Phone 4a smartphones feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. The Phone 4a Pro supports a 144Hz refresh rate, while the Phone 4a offers a 120Hz refresh rate. Nothing claims that the Phone 4a Pro has the slimmest bezels on any Nothing phone so far. The display on the Phone 4a Pro can reach a peak brightness of 5,000 nits, while the Phone 4a offers 4,500 nits. Both devices also include an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro pack 5,400mAh batteries with 50W fast charging support, and both models use UFS 3.1 storage. They run on Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1 out of the box. The company has promised three years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates for both phones.

On the photography front, the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro come with triple rear camera setups. The Phone 4a Pro features a 50-megapixel Sony primary sensor, paired with a 50-megapixel JN5 3.5x periscope telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Phone 4a uses a 50-megapixel Samsung GN9 primary sensor, along with the same telephoto and ultrawide sensors as the Pro model. For selfie and quality video chats, both smartphones are equipped with a 32-megapixel Samsung KD1 camera.

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro price in India, availability and bank offers

The Phone (4a) will be available in black, white, blue, and pink colour options. The smartphone comes in three storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 31,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 34,999. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999.

Meanwhile, the Phone (4a) Pro will be available in black, silver, and pink colour options. It comes in three configurations. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 42,999. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 45,999. With exchange and bank offers, the Phone 4a can be bought for as low as Rs 24,999. Pre-orders for the phone start today, and the sale will begin on March 13. The Phone 4a Pro will be available for pre-order from March 13, while its sale will start on March 27.