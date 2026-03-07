Nothing Phone 4a Pro Vs Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Price in India, display, chipset, battery, camera, build quality and full specs compared

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Price In India: The mid-range smartphone segment is heating up with the arrival of two feature-packed devices, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro and the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. Both smartphones promise premium features such as high refresh rate AMOLED displays, powerful Snapdragon chipsets, fast charging support, and capable cameras. However, they follow very different approaches when it comes to design, battery capacity, durability, and pricing.

While Nothing focuses on its distinctive design language and clean software experience, Motorola aims to attract buyers with aggressive hardware and value-driven pricing. So, which smartphone offers the better overall package in the Rs 40,000 price segment? In this article, we take a closer look at how the Nothing Phone 4a Pro and Motorola Edge 70 Fusion compare across key features.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Display

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness. It also supports 2,500Hz touch sampling rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion sports a slightly smaller 6.78-inch 1.5K Extreme AMOLED display with the same 144Hz refresh rate. However, it offers higher peak brightness of 5,200 nits, HDR10+ support, and 10-bit colour depth, making it better suited for multimedia consumption. (Also Read: iQOO Z11x 5G India launch date officially confirmed; could debut with 50MP main camera; Check expected specs and price)

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Performance And Hardware

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset built on a 4nm process, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both devices fall in the upper mid-range performance category and should handle multitasking and gaming smoothly.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Battery and Charging

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro packs a 5,080mAh battery with support for 50W PD fast charging, which the company claims can charge the device up to 60 percent in around 30 minutes. In comparison, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion houses a much larger 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 68W TurboPower fast charging, giving it a clear edge in battery capacity and charging speed. However, neither of the two smartphones offers wireless charging support. (Also Read: Vivo V70 Elite Vs OnePlus 15R Vs Oppo Reno 15: Battery, Performance, Camera and Price in India explained; Which one should you buy in India?)

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Camera

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony primary sensor, a 50MP JN5 periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 32MP Samsung KD1 front-facing camera. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion sports a dual rear camera system that includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, which also doubles as a macro camera. On the front, the smartphone is equipped with a 32MP camera that supports 4K video recording for selfies and video calls.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Software And Updates

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro runs Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16, featuring Glyph lighting features and Essential apps. The company promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion runs Hello UI based on Android 16 and offers 3 OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates, giving it a longer software support cycle.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Build Quality And Connectivity

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro comes with IP65 dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, USB-C audio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion offers more robust durability with IP68 and IP69 ratings, along with MIL-STD-810H certification. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS and 16 5G bands. The phone weighs 193g and measures 7.99mm in thickness.

Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: Price

The Nothing Phone 4a Pro starts at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 42,999. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 45,999. The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale in India starting March 21. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is priced more aggressively, starting at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 29,999, while the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs 32,999.

The device will be available for purchase from March 12, and Motorola is also offering 18 months of Google Gemini Pro Plan, valued at Rs 35,100, with the smartphone.