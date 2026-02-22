Nothing Phone 4a Series India Launch: Could debut with Snapdragon chipsets and new Glyph Bar; Check expected display, battery, camera and price

Nothing Phone 4a Series India Launch: Nothing is all set to launch the Nothing Phone 4a series in India on March 5, 2026. This time, the London-based brand is expected to introduce two models, the Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro. Both smartphones are likely to target the fiercely competitive mid-range segment, where buyers look for the right mix of performance, design, and price. Even before the official launch, Nothing has started building excitement. The London-based tech firm has teased key specifications and also revealed which chipmaker will power the new lineup.

The Nothing Phone 4a is expected to be available in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colour options. Meanwhile, the Pro variant may come in Black, Silver, and Pink shades. At the same time, new leaks have revealed more details about the two phones. After the launch, the Phone 4a series will take on strong rivals such as the OnePlus Nord 5 and the Redmi Note 15 series. This could spark a tough competition in the mid-range smartphone market in 2026.

Ahead of the official launch, Nothing has shared a first look at its redesigned lighting system, called the Glyph Bar. This marks a new step in the brand's signature transparent design language. The Glyph Bar on the Phone 4a is said to feature nine individually controllable mini LED lights, which are claimed to be 40 percent brighter than those on previous a-series models. It replaces the traditional Glyph lighting setup from the Nothing Phone 3a series, as well as the Glyph Matrix that was introduced with the Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing Phone 4a series specifications (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 4a series is rumoured to bring some notable upgrades this year. Both the Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro are expected to feature large 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED displays, offering sharp visuals and vibrant colours. However, the Nothing's Pro model could stand out with a smoother 144Hz refresh rate, while the standard Phone 4a may offer a 120Hz panel.

Powered by Snapdragon.

In terms of performance, the Nothing Phone 4a is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The Phone 4a Pro, on the other hand, may come equipped with the more powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, promising better overall performance.

On the photography front, both smartphones may feature triple rear camera setups. The Phone 4a Pro could get a major upgrade with a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto sensor for improved zoom capabilities. Adding further, both devices are likely to come with an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Teasers suggest that the new lineup could arrive in fresh colour options, including blue and pink. The company has already showcased a blue variant that keeps the signature transparent Nothing design while introducing subtle changes. Along with new colours and the familiar Glyph lighting interface, the Phone 4a series is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets.

The Nothing Phone 4a is expected to pack a battery of around 5,400mAh and may support 50W wired fast charging for quicker top-ups. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is likely to feature a battery capacity ranging between 5,080mAh and 5,500mAh. It is also expected to come with fast charging support, although the exact charging speed has not been confirmed yet.

Nothing Phone 4a series price in India (Expected)

The standard Nothing Phone 4a could start at EUR 409, which is approximately Rs 44,000, for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant in markets such as France, Belgium, and Italy. The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model is said to cost EUR 449, roughly Rs 48,000.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 4a Pro is expected to launch at a starting price of EUR 499, which is roughly Rs 54,000, for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The higher-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage may be priced at EUR 569, around Rs 61,000. For comparison, the Nothing Phone 3a and the Nothing Phone 3a Pro were launched in India at starting prices of Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.