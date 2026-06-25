/Nothing Phone 4b design officially revealed – Here’s what makes it stand out

Nothing Phone 4b design: Nothing officially revealed the design of the Phone 4b on June 25, 2026, confirming its look just days ahead of its India and global launch on July 7. The Phone 4b is set to launch as one of the company’s more affordable phones, and the design reveal makes a strong case for it based on looks alone. Here is everything you need to know about the Nothing Phone 4b design before it launches.
Nothing Phone 4b design: A new look
According to Nothing, the Phone 4b serves as a visual bridge between existing models in its portfolio. The hardware layout combines the refined unibody structure of the Phone 4a Pro with the distinctive Glyph Bar first introduced on the standard Phone 4a.
The official teaser video shows the Phone 4b being sketched out, featuring a transparent-inspired rear panel, visible screws, flat sides, and rounded corners. There is a dual rear camera setup in two large, left-aligned cutouts placed on an iPhone 17 Pro-like raised plateau, with the LED flash and Glyph system arranged alongside. Between the cameras and the Glyph strip is a pill-shaped module housing the LED flash and another circular sensor. The plateau has a textured finish, decorative accents, and unevenly placed screws that give it an industrial-style look.
Nothing Phone 4b design: The glyph bar
The Glyph Bar carries six white LEDs arranged vertically on the right side of the camera module, with the final light in red, which activates when you are recording. The Glyph system also supports progress indicators, camera timer countdowns, and camera shutter signals. For users who rely on visual cues rather than audio alerts, this is a useful upgrade carried over from previous Nothing phones.
Nothing Phone 4b design: Colours and build
While the teaser video shows only a blue variant, leaked renders also point to white and dark grey or black options. The blue version could be the most striking, as the coloured internal panel makes the transparent-inspired design elements stand out more prominently. The frame appears metallic, although leaks suggest the final product may use plastic.
With the 4b, Nothing has focused on everyday utility and structural resilience. The Phone 4b features improved overall structural strength to better handle daily wear and tear, along with a soft, skin-friendly texture applied across the body for comfort during extended use.
Nothing Phone 4b design: Expected price and rivals
According to recent online leaks, the phone could be priced at around Rs 25,000 or slightly higher. This would make it cheaper than the Phone 4a, which starts at Rs 37,999.
At this price, it could compete with the OnePlus Nord CE series, Motorola Edge 70 series, and Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M47. A Geekbench listing also suggests that the phone may use the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset.
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