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Nothing Phone 4b design officially revealed – Here’s what makes it stand out

Nothing Phone 4b design: The Phone 4b features improved overall structural strength to better handle daily wear and tear, along with a soft, skin-friendly texture applied across the body for comfort during extended use.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Nothing Phone 4b design officially revealed – Here’s what makes it stand out
Image Credit: nothing communitySource: Bureau

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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