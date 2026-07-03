/Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition revealed: Matte red design, but you can only buy it in Bengaluru

Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition: Nothing has officially revealed the design of its Phone 4b RCB Edition, a special version of the upcoming Phone 4b created to mark RCB's back-to-back IPL title wins in 2025 and 2026. The phone launches alongside the standard Nothing Phone 4b on July 7, but unlike a typical smartphone launch, this edition won't be sold online or through retail stores nationwide. It will go on sale for one day only at the Nothing Bengaluru Store.
Official images show the phone in a matte red finish with an engraved RCB lion logo on the rear panel. Nothing has kept its signature transparent-style industrial design intact but added RCB-inspired red accents to set this version apart visually. The standard Phone 4b, by comparison, will be available in the more familiar White, Blue, and Black colour options. Nothing was the title sponsor of the Bengaluru IPL franchise this year, which explains the collaboration.
— Nothing India (@nothingindia) July 2, 2026
This is your only chance to own a piece of RCB's championship legacy.
See you there. pic.twitter.com/MqSItONfDG
If you want this edition, mark your calendar. The Phone 4b RCB Edition will be sold only at the Nothing Bengaluru Store on July 7, with doors opening at 4 PM IST. Stock will be extremely limited and sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Nothing hasn't announced any online sale option, so anyone outside Bengaluru will need to plan a trip or rely on resellers later. The standard Phone 4b will make its global debut on the same day at 3:30 PM IST.
Nothing hasn't confirmed the exact specifications of the RCB Edition yet, but it is expected to run on the same hardware as the standard Phone 4b. Leaks suggest a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. In terms of cameras, the phone is tipped to feature a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera. A 6,000mAh battery with 33W charging and an IP64 splash resistance rating round out the expected specifications.
India pricing hasn't been announced yet, but reports suggest the phone could be priced above Rs 30,000, putting it up against rivals such as the OnePlus Nord CE series and Redmi Note 15 Pro.
For most buyers, it may be worth waiting for reviews of the standard Phone 4b before making a decision. The RCB Edition mainly targets fans and collectors, as it is a limited-edition variant linked to the team's IPL title and will be available in limited quantities.
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