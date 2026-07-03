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  • /Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition revealed: Matte red design, but you can only buy it in Bengaluru

Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition revealed: Matte red design, but you can only buy it in Bengaluru

Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition: The phone launches alongside the standard Nothing Phone 4b, but unlike a typical smartphone launch, this edition won't be sold online or through retail stores nationwide. It will go on sale for one day only at the Nothing Bengaluru Store.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition revealed: Matte red design, but you can only buy it in Bengaluru
Image Credit: X/@nothingindia

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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