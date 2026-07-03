/Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition revealed: Matte red design, but you can only buy it in Bengaluru

If you want this edition, mark your calendar. The Phone 4b RCB Edition will be sold only at the Nothing Bengaluru Store on July 7, with doors opening at 4 PM IST. Stock will be extremely limited and sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Nothing hasn't announced any online sale option, so anyone outside Bengaluru will need to plan a trip or rely on resellers later. The standard Phone 4b will make its global debut on the same day at 3:30 PM IST.