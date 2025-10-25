Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2976041https://zeenews.india.com/technology/nothing-rolls-out-android-16-based-nothing-os-4-0-open-beta-check-new-features-and-heres-how-to-install-2976041.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY

Nothing Rolls Out Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta; Check New Features And Here's How To Install

Nothing OS 4.0 Beta Update: Nothing has clarified that the feature is entirely optional and does not collect any personal data when enabled. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 10:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nothing Rolls Out Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta; Check New Features And Here's How To Install Image Credit: @nothingsupport/X

Nothing OS 4.0 Beta Update: Nothing, the UK-based smartphone manufacturer, has started rolling out the open beta of its latest operating system, Nothing OS 4.0, for the Phone (3a) series. The update introduces the new Nothing icon design to both the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro models. Adding further, it includes a new “Stretch” camera preset, developed in collaboration with photographer Jordan Hemingway.

With the Nothing OS 4.0 update, the company is also introducing a new feature called Lock Glimpse. This release marks the first time Nothing is experimenting with pre-installed third-party apps on select non-flagship devices.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Update: What's New

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Lock Glimpse is a new feature that refreshes users’ lock screens with high-quality wallpapers curated across nine categories. It can be accessed by swiping left from the lock screen, though it remains disabled by default. (Also Read: OpenAI Launches AI-Powered Browser ChatGPT Atlas In Latest Challenge To Google; Check Features And Availability)

Nothing has clarified that the feature is entirely optional and does not collect any personal data when enabled. However, the future updates are expected to let users replace standard wallpapers with their own photos, adding a more personalised touch to every unlock.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Update: How To Join

Users who wish to participate must first ensure that their devices are updated to the latest stable build. For eligibility, the required versions are Asteroids-V3.2-251013-1406 for both the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro models.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Update: How To Install

Step 1: Download and install the “Beta Updates Hub” APK from the provided link.

Step 2: Open Settings > System > Nothing Beta Hub.

Step 3: Tap Join Beta to register for the program.

Step 4: After registering, tap Go to Update to start the installation.

Step 5: If the update fails, manually check for it via Settings > System > System updates.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
DNA Decodes: Why Afghanistan Is Building Kunar Dam
dna with rahul sinha
Sky's Deadliest Terminator Revealed: AI Jet Needs No Pilot, No Runway
Bihar elections 2025
Bihar Showdown: Will Tejashwi's Youth Power End Nitish's Two-Decade Rule?
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Rajya Sabha Poll Results: BJP's Win Sparks 'Manipulation' Cry
Jubilee Hills
58 Candidates In Fray For Jubilee Hills By-Election
HAL
India's Skies Witness Historic Moment As Indigenous Warplane Takes Flight
Balochistan
Pakistan: Human Rights Abuses Rise In Balochistan Amid Military Crackdowns
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls: National Conference Gets 3 Seats; BJP One
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
The Unexpected Romance That Shaped IIM Ahmedabad’s Origins
India-China ties
China’s Sinister ‘Fortress of Death’ Near Pangong Lake Exposed