Nothing OS 4.0 Beta Update: Nothing, the UK-based smartphone manufacturer, has started rolling out the open beta of its latest operating system, Nothing OS 4.0, for the Phone (3a) series. The update introduces the new Nothing icon design to both the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro models. Adding further, it includes a new “Stretch” camera preset, developed in collaboration with photographer Jordan Hemingway.

With the Nothing OS 4.0 update, the company is also introducing a new feature called Lock Glimpse. This release marks the first time Nothing is experimenting with pre-installed third-party apps on select non-flagship devices.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Update: What's New

Lock Glimpse is a new feature that refreshes users’ lock screens with high-quality wallpapers curated across nine categories. It can be accessed by swiping left from the lock screen, though it remains disabled by default. (Also Read: OpenAI Launches AI-Powered Browser ChatGPT Atlas In Latest Challenge To Google; Check Features And Availability)

Nothing has clarified that the feature is entirely optional and does not collect any personal data when enabled. However, the future updates are expected to let users replace standard wallpapers with their own photos, adding a more personalised touch to every unlock.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Update: How To Join

Users who wish to participate must first ensure that their devices are updated to the latest stable build. For eligibility, the required versions are Asteroids-V3.2-251013-1406 for both the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro models.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Update: How To Install

Step 1: Download and install the “Beta Updates Hub” APK from the provided link.

Step 2: Open Settings > System > Nothing Beta Hub.

Step 3: Tap Join Beta to register for the program.

Step 4: After registering, tap Go to Update to start the installation.

Step 5: If the update fails, manually check for it via Settings > System > System updates.