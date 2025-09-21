Nothing Rolls Out Android 16-Based OS 4.0 Update: From Camera Upgrades to Redesigned Interface; Check Features

Nothing OS 4.0 Update: Nothing has introduced OS 4.0, a new operating system based on Android 16, which brings several key improvements and features to the user experience. The upgrade includes the new TrueLens Engine for enhanced Camera and Gallery performance, a redesigned system interface, and an AI Usage Dashboard.

According to the company, the interface will feature more standardized elements, such as refreshed lock screen clocks and a simplified Quick Settings panel. Nothing Phone (3) is expected to be the first to receive the update, followed by older Nothing and CMF devices. However, Nothing Phone (1) will not get Nothing OS 4.0, as it has already reached the end of its software support lifecycle.

Adding further, Nothing OS 4.0 enhances transparency and privacy concerning AI functions. It provides users with information and control over AI capabilities on the company’s devices via a usage dashboard and AI (LLM) status hints.

Nothing OS 4.0 Features

Improved Connectivity and Display

Nothing OS 4.0 upgrades connectivity and visuals with a more responsive lock screen, improved Always-On Display, and smoother brightness controls. Stronger Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connections and system refinements, such as faster access to Bluetooth recording, ensure a polished, reliable experience.

Pop-up View

The new Pop-up View enhances multitasking by letting you run two floating apps simultaneously. You can easily minimize a window with an upward swipe or expand it to full screen by pulling down, ensuring smoother app management and efficiency.

Camera and Gallery Upgrades

The updated camera and gallery bring creative presets, enhanced controls, and an intuitive layout. These changes simplify capturing photos and browsing memories, offering a more refined, seamless experience for users who value quick, efficient, and visually engaging tools.

Performance and Stability

The OS is fine-tuned for faster app launches and smoother performance. By streamlining background app management, the system improves responsiveness, ensuring smoother navigation, faster multitasking, and a more stable, fluid overall user experience.