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  • /Nothing teases (b) series products in India: Here’s what buyers can expect

Nothing teases (b) series products in India: Here’s what buyers can expect

The teaser itself offers very few clues. Nothing India posted a short message highlighting the letter “b,” triggering discussions among fans and industry watchers about what the company may launch next. 

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
Nothing teases (b) series products in India: Here’s what buyers can expect
Image Credit: nothing

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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