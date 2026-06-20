/Nothing teases (b) series products in India: Here’s what buyers can expect

Nothing has teased the arrival of new “b” series products in India, with the company sharing a cryptic “It’s (b)eginning” message on social media this week. While the brand has not revealed the product name, the teaser has sparked speculation that Nothing could be preparing a new smartphone or audio lineup aimed at more affordable price points. The development is significant because India remains one of Nothing’s biggest markets, and a new series could give buyers another option between its premium and budget offerings.