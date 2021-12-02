Nothing to accept cryptocurrencies for new ear (1) black edition

London: London-based consumer tech company Nothing on Wednesday said it will start accepting cryptocurrency payments for its new product in selected countries (excluding India) from December 13.

The company has now announced a new black edition of its debut true wireless earbuds device called ear (1).

The open sales of ear (1) black edition will start on December 13 on Flipkart.On nothing.tech, and people will also be able to purchase with Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin (USDC) and Dogecoin.

"With ear (1) we've proven that new ideas, from design to distribution, can resonate with users and bring back the sense of excitement that's been lacking in our industry," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing.

With up to 34 hours playtime with the case, a powerful 11.6mm driver and leading specs including Active Noise Cancellation, the Rs 6,999 Nothing ear (1) black limited edition has the same features as the original ear (1).

Before official sales, Nothing will be release the first 100 units of ear (1) black edition, which will be individually engraved from 1 to 100.

Nothing said that it has shipped over 220,000 units of original ear (1) to date.

