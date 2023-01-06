topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
META

Now connect to WhatsApp via proxy servers if denied the right

Choosing a proxy will enable them to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organisations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely.

Last Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 09:21 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Now connect to WhatsApp via proxy servers if denied the right

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp on Thursday launched a proxy support for users all over the world, like millions of people in Iran and elsewhere who continue to be denied the right to communicate freely and privately.

Choosing a proxy will enable them to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organisations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely.

"We are making it easier for anyone to connect to WhatsApp using a proxy. So when a connection to WhatsApp is blocked, people have the power to restore access," said Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp.

The company said that connecting via proxy maintains the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides.

"Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption - ensuring they stay between you and the person you're communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta," it said in a blog post.

This option is now available in the settings menu for everyone running the latest version of WhatsApp.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How did Ferozeshah Kotla become the 'fort' of Tantriks?
DNA Video
DNA: When music composer RD Burman died in 1994
DNA Video
DNA : Women officer posted in world's highest battlefield
DNA Video
DNA: Exposing the misleading ranking of 'V-Dem'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Europe's 'hypocrisy' on terrorists