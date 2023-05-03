Now Watch IPL Matches In 360-Degree View With VR headset 'JioDive'; Check Price, Specs, More

New Delhi: Reliance Jio has announced to bring the first-of-its-kind virtual reality (VR) headset in India. The new VR headset will provide Tata IPL viewers 360 stadium view, personal home theatre expereince and get closer to the live action. The user need to install the JioImmerse app to launch live cricket and other VR content on your smartphone.

ALSO READ | WhatsApp Scam: Nithin Kamath Warns Netizens Against New Investment Fraud

Not only the cricket matches, but the user can also watch movies, tv shows, more. The VR headset JioDive will cost about Rs 1299.

JioDive Compatibility On Smartphones

You can use JioDive on a smartphone (Android 9 & Above and iOS 15 & Above) and a Jio connection. Moreover, the smartphone must have the display size between 4.7 inches and 6.7 inches and has a gyroscope and an accelerometer.

ALSO READ | FM Sitharaman Meets Japan Bank In Incheon, South Korea

JioDive Features

You can navigate and interact smealessly in VR with the help of the click button. Moreover, it is equipped with a 3-way adjustable strap for maximum comfort and a perfect fit.

You can adjust the centre and side wheels for a sharper and clearer image. It has an ergonomic fit for extended wear to provide breathable face cushion.

There is a 90 degree field of view with high-quality lenses.

How to Start using JioDive?

Step 1: Scan the QR code on the box and install the JioImmerse app.

Step 2: Give all permissions as suggested and log in with your Jio number.

Step 3: Select the JioDive option and tap on "Watch on JioDive".

Step 4: Open the front cover to place the phone between the phone support clip and the lenses in JioDive and close the front cover.

Step 5: Put on the JioDive headset and adjust the straps to fit comfortably on your head.

Step 6: Use the center and side wheels to adjust picture quality for the best viewing experience.