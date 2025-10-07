NPCI Introduces UPI Payments With Fingerprint And Face Authentication; No PIN Needed From October 8

UPI Payments Biometric Authentication India: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) introduced biometric authentication for UPI payments at the Global Fintech Fest on October 7 in Mumbai. This new system allows authentication to be done on-device, replacing the traditional PIN that has been used since UPI was launched in April 2016.

NPCI’s latest offerings include UPI with on-device biometric authentication for a secure and user-friendly alternative to PINs, Aadhaar-based face authentication for setting or resetting UPI PINs, UPI Lite support on smart glasses, and a new mode for cash withdrawal through micro ATMs at UPI Cash Points, such as business correspondent touchpoints.

Notably, the facility will be made available to customers who choose to opt in, giving them control over their preferred mode of authentication. The new offering was launched by DFS Secretary M. Nagaraju. The on-device authentication for UPI enables customers to authorize payments directly through their smartphone’s built-in security features, such as fingerprint or face unlock, as an alternative to manually entering the UPI PIN.

At the @GffFintechfest 2025 today, the Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Shri M. Nagaraju, IAS, announced the launch of three new digital feature offerings:



- UPI with On-Device Biometric Authentication – A seamless, secure, and user-friendly… pic.twitter.com/H2AZz4gKbA — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) October 7, 2025

It aims to make payments faster and more secure by reducing the need for repeated PIN entries. Each transaction is independently verified by the issuing bank using robust cryptographic checks, ensuring the highest level of safety while keeping the experience simple and seamless.

Reset UPI PIN Directly Within UPI Apps

Aadhaar-based face authentication in UPI offers users a new and secure way to set or reset their UPI PIN directly within UPI apps. Until now, creating a UPI PIN required entering debit card details or going through Aadhaar OTP verification. With Aadhaar-based face authentication, onboarding becomes faster, simpler, and more inclusive, especially for first-time users, senior citizens, and those without easy access to cards.

Manage Multiple OTPs Or Card Details

The solution leverages UIDAI’s FaceRD app for Aadhaar-based facial verification, eliminating the need to manage multiple OTPs or card details, thereby enhancing both convenience and security. This feature will later be extended to transactions requiring additional authentication.

The DFS Secretary also introduced UPI as a new mode for cash withdrawals through micro ATMs at UPI Cash Points. This launch marks an important step toward making the cash withdrawal process more inclusive and user-friendly by leveraging UPI’s versatile digital payment ecosystem.