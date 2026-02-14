Advertisement
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to skip India AI Impact Summit next week in Delhi; Know why and check his net worth

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Net Worth:  The five-day event is among the largest global gatherings on artificial intelligence, bringing world leaders, top tech CEOs and thousands of delegates to the capital amid unprecedented security and logistical arrangements. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Net Worth: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will not be traveling to India next week for the India AI Impact Summit, the company confirmed on Saturday. He was expected to be one of the main speakers at the summit, which PM Modi will inaugurate on Thursday and which will host global technology leaders and policymakers.

Jensen  Huang was also scheduled to speak to the media in New Delhi on Wednesday. However, Nvidia’s media agency in India, MSL, said in an email that he will skip the trip due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Notably, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 will run from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The five-day event is among the largest global gatherings on artificial intelligence, bringing world leaders, top tech CEOs and thousands of delegates to the capital amid unprecedented security and logistical arrangements. In a statement, Nvidia said, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Jensen Huang is unable to travel to India at this time. NVIDIA remains deeply committed to the AI Impact Summit and to India’s rapidly advancing AI ecosystem."

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang net worth

Jensen Huang was born in Taiwan and grew up in Thailand. He has been the president and CEO of Nvidia since the company was founded in 1993. Nvidia went public in 1999.

As of early 2026, Huang’s net worth is estimated at over $100 billion. According to Forbes, it was around $164.1 billion in January 2026, making him one of the world’s richest people. Most of his wealth comes from his large stake in Nvidia, which has grown immensely thanks to the AI boom. (Also Read: Meet man who bought AI.com domain for Rs 300 and sold it for Rs 6,340,000,000; He is not from US, China, or India; Know about his tech career)

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Seven Chakras and benefits  

One of the major part of the Summit are seven Chakras, or thematic working groups, designed to translate the Sutras into practical policy and real-world applications. These Chakras focus on different areas where AI can create meaningful impact and encourage multilateral collaboration. 

1. Human capital: Advancing equitable skilling and inclusive workforce transitions for an AI-enabled future of work.

2. Inclusion for social empowerment: Advancing AI systems that are inclusive by design, empowering diverse communities, and ensuring equitable representation.

3. Safe and trusted AI: Building globally trusted AI systems anchored in transparency, accountability, and shared safeguards for innovation.

4. Science: Harnessing AI to accelerate frontier science, foster scientific collaboration, and translate breakthroughs into shared global progress.

5. Resilience, innovation, and efficiency: Driving sustainable, resource-efficient AI systems that strengthen climate resilience and sustainability.

6. Democratising AI resources: Promoting equitable access to foundational AI resources for inclusive innovation and sustainable development worldwide.

7. AI for economic development and social good: Leveraging AI to enhance productivity, innovation, and inclusive development across economies and societies. (Also Read: India AI Impact Summit 2026: Google, Nvidia, and Anthropic CEOs to Join; How to make registration; Check dates, venue, timings, fees, and event timeline)

India AI Impact Summit 2026: Top tech giants to participate  

Several top global technology leaders are expected to attend the summit, highlighting its importance as a major global AI platform. These include Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis, Microsoft’s Brad Smith, Scale AI’s Alexandr Wang, and Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

