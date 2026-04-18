NVIDIA-edForce tie-up targets India's growing demand for AI talent

New Delhi: India's workforce upskilling space is seeing another strategic push toward artificial intelligence and advanced computing, with edForce announcing a collaboration with NVIDIA to expand access to industry-aligned training for enterprises across the country.

The collaboration comes at a time when organizations worldwide are rapidly adopting AI-driven technologies and require a future-ready workforce capable of building, deploying, and scaling intelligent systems.

Global demand for AI, accelerated computing, and data science talent is rising at unprecedented speed. The World Economic Forum identifies AI and ML specialists as the fastest-growing job category worldwide, while McKinsey estimates that generative AI could add USD 2.6–4.4 trillion to global productivity annually.

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As organizations modernize their computer infrastructure and adopt AI-driven workflows, India, home to one of the world’s most capable technology workforces, holds immense potential to become a global center of AI excellence.

Against this backdrop, India is increasingly being positioned as a potential global hub for AI talent, supported by its large and technically skilled workforce. The edForce initiative is aimed at tapping into this opportunity by enabling structured, enterprise-focused training built on NVIDIA’s global learning frameworks.

Through this initiative, edForce will facilitate training built on NVIDIA’s global learning frameworks, enabling hands-on skill development in areas such as artificial intelligence, accelerated computing, and data-driven workflows. It will also offer enterprise-ready programs covering both foundational and advanced AI capabilities.

Speaking on the announcement, Anuj Aggarwal, Director, NVIDIA Training, India, said, “edForce has demonstrated strong capability in delivering enterprise upskilling at scale. As a training provider, edForce will help expand industry readiness in accelerated computing, data-driven workflows, and the broader AI computing ecosystem across India’s enterprise landscape.”

Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-Founder & CEO, edForce, added, “Indian enterprises are accelerating AI adoption at an unprecedented pace. Working with NVIDIA allows us to bring world-class learning pathways to thousands of professionals, helping organizations build stronger, future-ready engineering and data teams. This is a significant step forward for India’s AI upskilling landscape.”

The training modules are expected to cater to a wide range of sectors, including BFSI, technology, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and government, reflecting the broad-based integration of AI across industries.