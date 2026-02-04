Oakley Meta Vanguard AI glasses launched in India at Rs 52,300 - Check features and more

Oakley Meta Vanguard AI glasses: Oakley and Meta have launched the Oakley Meta Vanguard AI glasses in India for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Priced at Rs 52,300, the new glasses are aimed at people who train hard and want real-time data without breaking focus. Unlike regular smart glasses, the Meta Vanguard combines AI, fitness tracking, audio and a built-in camera in a single frame.

Dust and water resistance

The Oakley Meta Vanguard is built for high-intensity use. It comes with IP67 dust and water resistance, making it suitable for sweat, rain and tough outdoor conditions. The glasses use Oakley’s Three-Point Fit system and offer three replaceable nose pads for a secure fit. They are optimized to wear with cycling helmets and hats as well.

Camera with 3K video recording

One of the key highlights is the hands-free 12MP camera with a 122-degree wide-angle lens. It captures photos and videos from the user's point of view. The camera supports up to 3K video recording, along with slow motion, hyperlapse and stabilisation. This allows athletes to record their moments without touching the glasses.

Meta AI

The AI features are powered by Meta AI, which also supports Hindi. Users can ask questions, control music, take calls or record videos using voice commands. The glasses also sync with Garmin and other fitness apps. Athletes can check heart rate, pace and workout progress in real time by simply asking the assistant.

Commands

By asking, "Hey Meta, what’s my heart rate?" or "Hey Meta, how am I doing?", real-time insights are provided. Its battery offers up to nine hours of use and six hours of audio playback. The charging case adds 36 more hours.

Speakers and microphones

The open-ear speakers are louder than the previous Oakley Meta smart glasses. The company claims that the 5-microphone system helps reduce wind noise during calls or voice commands.

Colours and lens

The Oakley Meta Vanguard is available in four colours and lens options: Black with PRIZMTM 24K, White with PRIZMTM Black, Black with PRIZMTM Road and White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.