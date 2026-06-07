Oh No! Recharge failed, money deducted, but refund taking time? Here is how to get it faster under RBI rules

Mobile recharge online: Millions of users recharge their prepaid mobile numbers every day using UPI-based apps, and a failed recharge with money already deducted is one of the most common digital payment complaints in the country. When your recharge fails but the amount leaves your account, a refund is almost always guaranteed, but only if you follow the right steps at the right time. Here are a few simple steps that may help you:

Why does a recharge fail after money gets deducted?

India's UPI network processes over 19 billion transactions a month, or about 600 to 700 million daily. Even a brief server glitch or connectivity drop can cause momentary failures. A failed transaction is one that is not fully completed due to reasons not caused by the customer, including technical glitches, communication failures, time-outs, or system errors that prevent funds from being credited. So, if your recharge did not go through, it is almost never your fault.

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The first thing to do after a failed recharge

Do not retry the payment immediately. Check your transaction details right away, and look at SMS messages from your bank or payment app to confirm whether money was actually deducted. Note the transaction ID, date, time, and exact amount. This information acts as your proof. The NPCI has also launched a system called UDIR – Unified Dispute and Issue Resolution. Most apps now check transaction status directly with the bank's server in real time. If you tap "Check Status" in your payment app, the UDIR system can often force a reversal instantly without human intervention.

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Your refund rights under RBI rules

This is the part most users do not know about. For person-to-person transfers, refunds must be completed within T+1 working day – that is, the next business day. For person-to-merchant payments, which include recharges, the deadline is T+5 working days. If your bank fails to refund within this period, it must automatically pay Rs 100 per day as compensation for each day of delay, as per RBI guidelines. Quote RBI Circular DPSS.CO.PD No.629/02.01.014/2019-20 when writing to your bank – it adds weight to your complaint.

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What to do if the refund does not come

Start with your UPI app – it holds your complete transaction history and connects directly to your bank. Most apps resolve simple failures automatically within 24 hours. If your complaint receives an acknowledgment number, track it daily using the app's Help or Support section. If that does not work, call your bank's customer care and quote the transaction ID. If the issue is still unresolved after T+5 working days, escalate it to NPCI through its official complaint portal. NPCI does not handle individual refunds directly but applies regulatory pressure that often speeds up resolution when banks delay. The final escalation is the RBI Ombudsman via the RBI CMS Portal – a formal channel that compels banks to act.

A failed recharge with money deducted is stressful, but the system is built to protect you. Know your timeline, save your transaction ID, and go step by step. Most refunds come automatically, but if yours does not, there are rules in place to assist you.