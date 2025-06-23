Ola, Uber, Rapido, Still Show ‘Advance Tipping’ Option Despite Govt Notice

New Delhi: More than a month after the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued notices to ride-hailing platforms like Ola, Uber India and Rapido over their advance tipping feature, the controversial practice is still active on these digital ride-sharing platforms.

This feature allows passengers to give tips to drivers before the ride even begins. However, many users have raised concerns, calling the practice misleading and unfair. Several users have complained that they were either nudged or defaulted into paying tips without clear consent, according to several media reports.

Many feel this puts pressure on them and gives drivers more control over ride acceptance, the reports added. At the same time, passengers are already dealing with other issues such as drivers refusing rides, asking for cash payments, or cancelling trips after asking for the destination.

However, as of June 22, there has been no update from the CCPA about the outcome of its investigation. Meanwhile, the tipping option still appears in the fare summary or payment process on apps like Ola, Uber, Rapido, and even Namma Yatri.

Some users have taken to platforms like X and Reddit to share their frustration, saying that tips are often added automatically or that opting out is difficult. Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier addressed the issue in a post on X, saying that the government is taking these complaints seriously.

He mentioned that the CCPA is also looking into other platforms and that further notices would be sent if similar practices were found. There are also allegations that Namma Yatri was the first to introduce this tipping system in Bengaluru, followed by other companies.

However, it remains unclear whether Namma Yatri has received any official notice from the CCPA. So far, Ola, Uber, Rapido, Namma Yatri, and the CCPA have not issued any official response on the matter.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Ola and Uber also came under scrutiny for allegedly charging different fares for iPhone and Android users. Both companies denied this, claiming their fare system is the same across all devices.