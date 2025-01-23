Advertisement
Ola, Uber To Face Government Heat Over Different Fares For iOS And Android Users: Details Here

Ola and Uber have been asked to provide their responses to the notices.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2025, 08:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to popular cab services, Ola and Uber, following allegations of varying prices for the same ride depending on whether customers use Android or iOS devices. Consumer Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi announced the development on Thursday.

"As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent Differential Pricing based on the different models of mobiles (iPhones/ Android) being used, Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators Ola and Uber, seeking their responses," the minister stated in a post on X.

Ola and Uber have been asked to provide their responses to the notices.

This followed multiple complaints from commuters about differences in cab fares shown on Android devices and iPhones for the same rides.

Last month, Mr. Joshi warned the companies involved that there would be "zero tolerance for consumer exploitation" and instructed the CCPA to conduct a detailed investigation. He emphasized that if differential pricing was happening, it would be a "blatant disregard" of consumer rights.

