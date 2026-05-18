One earbud not working? Why one side always dies before other – Here are simple fixes that actually work

One earbud not working: If one of your wireless earbuds keeps dying before the other, you are not alone. Millions of users often report the same issue – especially after months of daily use. The problem, commonly described as “one earbud not working” or draining faster, usually happens because one bud works harder than the other, battery wear, charging issues, or software settings. The good thing is that, in many cases, you can fix it yourself without buying a new pair.

Why one earbud always dies before the other

The reason is often simpler than people think. In some wireless earbuds, one side acts as the “main” earbud and handles more work, such as connecting to your phone or managing calls. This can cause one earbud to lose battery faster than the other.

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Voice assistant use, touch controls, and microphones can also drain one side quicker. If you take more calls using a specific earbud, it may naturally wear down faster over time. Battery ageing is another common reason. Like smartphone batteries, earbud batteries slowly lose strength after repeated charging cycles.

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One earbud not working? Try these fixes

Before spending money on a new earbud, try a few simple checks.

First, clean the charging case and earbud pins. Dust or earwax can block charging contact, making one earbud appear dead even when it is not. A soft cotton swab or dry cloth usually works.

Next, place both earbuds back in the case and restart them. Many brands offer a reset option through the companion app or button controls. Resetting can fix syncing problems where one side disconnects or stops charging properly.

Also, check your phone’s Bluetooth settings. Sometimes, reconnecting the earbuds or forgetting the device and pairing it again solves audio imbalance and battery issues.

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Battery settings and habits

Your small habits can affect battery life more than you realise. Avoid exposing earbuds to heat, overcharging them overnight, or using only one earbud all the time. Experts recommend charging both earbuds regularly and updating firmware through official apps when available.

If one side still drains unusually fast after resets and cleaning, the battery itself may have weakened. In some cases, brands offer single-earbud replacements, which can cost far less than buying a new pair.

If one earbud always dies before the other, it does not always mean your earbuds are broken. In many cases, a quick clean, reset, or charging fix can solve the issue.