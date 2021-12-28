OnePlus 10 Pro launch date to be revealed on THIS date: Check details here

New Delhi: The official launch date for the OnePlus 10 Pro will be announced on January 4, according to a company teaser on the Oppo Mall China website. In the meantime, pre-registrations have begun. The phone will be released in China next month, according to the company's CEO, although there are still no specifics on the normal OnePlus 10. The phone's global launch date has yet to be announced, although it is expected to arrive in March or April. The OnePlus 9 series was released in India in March of this year. Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is expected to power the forthcoming OnePlus 10 Pro.

The new OnePlus 10 Pro will also come with an LTPO 2.0 display, which promises a smoother viewing experience. LTPO, or 'Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide,' allows for different refresh rates depending on the content. It can also help to extend the life of the battery. The phone, on the other hand, has been the subject of rumours and leaks for quite some time. It is expected to include the same 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display as the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, with a 120Hz refresh rate. A hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera is also possible. A larger 5,000mAh battery with a 120W fast charging option might be used to power the phone. Sister brands Oppo and Realme are anticipated to adopt the same rapid charging technology.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor could also be combined with 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM.

On January 4, Realme will also introduce its most premium smartphone, the Realme GT 2 Pro, in China. In addition, the phone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and triple back cameras. The integrated ultra-wide camera is said to have a 150-degree field of view. Realme has also teamed up with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa to create the 'Paper Tech Master Design,' as the company calls it.

