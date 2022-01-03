OnePlus 10 Pro teaser leaked online, expected to launch next week –Take a sneak peek into the video

New Delhi: The leaked video of the OnePlus 10 Pro has appeared online, giving a sneak peek of the much-anticipated phone.

Though not confirmed, the official-looking teaser video is purportedly going to be unveiled on January 11. Watch the teaser video below.

Media reports say that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and will run on the Android 12 operating system.

As per the 3C certification, the OnePlus 10 Pro with model number NE2210 supports output of 7.3ampere at 11V. It translates to a whopping 80W fast charging speed. So far the fastest charging supported by the OnePlus devices is 65W. With the 80W fast charging speeds, the OnePlus 10 Pro will become the fastest charging OnePlus device, said reports.

A recent report said that the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen will be curved on either side and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner.

Other than this, the phone was previously touted to come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. It will be supported by a 50W wireless charging support. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC as well as LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. As far as the camera speculations go, buyers might get second-generation Hasselblad cameras in the back. A 48MP camera, a 50MP secondary camera, and an 8MP snapper are claimed to be housed in the rear camera module. There could be a 32MP selfie camera on the front.