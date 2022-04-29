हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
OnePlus

OnePlus 10R comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

New Delhi: Global technology brand OnePlus on Thursday launched premium 10R 5G and affordable OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphones, along with Nord Buds in the Indian market.

The OnePlus 10R with 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition and the OnePlus 10R 80W SUPERVOOC start at Rs 43,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively.

The company has debuted the industry-leading 150W charging technology with the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition.

Nord CE 2 Lite will be available starting from Rs 19,999 and the OnePlus Nord Buds will be available at Rs 2,799, said the company.

In India, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will go on sale on April 30 and the OnePlus Nord Buds will go on sale on May 10.

The device will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates, the company said in a statement.

"The OnePlus R series exists to make the seamless integration of top-of-the-line hardware and software more accessible to a wider audience of gaming enthusiasts," said Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, OnePlus India.

"Our fastest ever charging technology, combined with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX chipset, a high refresh rate display, and an advanced cooling system enable the OnePlus 10R to deliver truly exceptional performance," he added.

The Nord CE 2 Lite is a power-packed device offering a fast, energy-efficient chipset, a massive battery with fast charging, and a 120 Hz display.

With the launch of Nord Buds, OnePlus has forayed into the entry-level TWS audio category in the country.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord Buds boasts a refreshing new design, an excellent audio experience, and great battery life with super-fast charging.

