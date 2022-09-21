OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition: Price, launch date, specifications, check all key details here

The Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition on September 22. The OnePlus has been promoting the smartphone through various channels and now it has revealed its price inviting pre-bookings as well. The smartphone has been listed on Amazon for sale.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is equipped with the Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, OxygenOS 12, and a triple camera setup on the rear comprising 50MP primary, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro units.

The 50MP Main Camera comes with Sony IMX766 and 2MP Macro Camera with Dual LED Flash. The device has a 16MP selfie camera with Sony IMX471. As far as camera features are concerned, it has Nightscape2.0, Super Macro, UltraShot HDR, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait mode, Pro mode, Panorama, Tilt-shift mode, Focus Peaking, Filters, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait Timelapse and Hyperlapse Mode.

While the listing price for the 8GB RAM-128GB storage variant of the device on Amazon is Rs 32,999, OnePlus said that the device will be available for Rs 29,499. Those buying the smartphone will also get three months of Amazon Prime subscription free.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition comes with a 6.7-inch display having 120 Hz IRIS feature and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a resolution of 2400 X 1080 pixels 394 ppi. The display has four key modes -Hyper Touch Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, and Eye Comfort Mode besides auto brightness support.

The device runs on OxygenOS based on Android 12. The Amazon listing shows that the device has a special feature 'Hyperboost gaming engine' to enable a seamless gaming experience.