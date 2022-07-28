New Delhi: China-based smartphone maker company OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 10T globally on August 3. OnePlus has revealed detailed information on the micro-blogging site Twitter about the upcoming smartphone. The smartphone maker tweeted “incredible things happen in incredible places. Don’t miss your chance to watch the unveiling of the OnePlus 10T, this august”. The company has also confirmed that in India, the smartphone launch premiere will be held in Bengaluru.

The customers have to wait to get a device in their hands even after the launch. OnePlus has confirmed several key specs and revealed the phone’s design but more and more leaks are also pouring. So, here are all the detailed specifications and prices of the flagship smartphone of OnePlus including a few official confirmations. (Also Read: Zomato allots shares worth Rs 200 crore to staff at Re 1 face value)

Specificattions of OnePlus 10T

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will not have an alert slider and Hussleblad turned cameras. The device is expected to run on Android 12. Customers will get a chance to update to OxygenOS 13, which works on Android 13. The smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB of internal storage. As for the cameras, it is equipped with a 50 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2 MP portrait camera, and a 16 MP selfie camera. (Also Read: Gold prices surge by Rs 350, Check rates of yellow metal in your city)

OnePlus 10T packs a 4800 mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging. The smartphone sports 6.7 inches Full HD AMOLED display that supports HDR10 with a 120 HZ refresh rate. The phone will consist of two variants– 8 GB + 128 GB and 12 GB + 256 GB. The company has already confirmed the OnePlus’s famous Alert Slider that users expect from all OnePlus devices. Analysts claimed the reason that the OnePlus 10T won’t be getting the famous Alert Slider is to maintain a slim profile and provide fast charging. The starting price of the coming phone is expected to be Rs 49,999.