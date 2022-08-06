New Delhi: The OnePlus 10T will go on sale for the first time in India today. On August 3, the smartphone was released globally. The flagship handset has an eye-catching appearance and strong internals, including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 150W SUPERVOOC technology, and a 50-megapixel camera configuration. The OnePlus 10T competes with the iQOO 9Tw, which was also released with comparable features and a comparable price tag.

The OnePlus 10T is priced at Rs 49,999 on Amazon, but you may save around Rs 5000 if you have an ICICI or SBI card. This is because Amazon is offering a Rs 5000 instant bank discount on purchases made using ICICI Bank Debit Cards, Credit Cards, and EMI transactions. The promotion is also valid on SBI cards in addition to ICICI bank cards. In addition, the business is offering Rs 5,000 on SBI Bank debit and credit cards, as well as EMI transactions on the Amazon India website. Buyers can also get a Rs 3000 exchange incentive on Android and iOS smartphones, as well as on OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, and Amazon.in. Read More: iPhone 12 gets MASSIVE discount on Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Here’s how to avail it

The OnePlus 10T sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with LTPO support. The Corning Gorilla Glass will be used to safeguard the OnePlus 10T. The panel features 120Hz capability as well as HDR10+ support. There is a punch-hole cutout on the front for displaying the selfie camera. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 6 August: Check website, steps to redeem

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset powers the OnePlus 10T. The device has a 3D cooling mechanism for enhanced heat dispersion. The OnePlus 10T is powered by a 4,800mAh battery with support for a 160W fast charger in the retail box, which is said to charge the phone's battery from zero to 100 percent in 19 minutes. Dolby Atmos and noise cancellation are supported by the gadget.

The camera setup includes a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX769 sensor and OIS capabilities. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera as well as a 2-megapixel macro camera. A 16-megapixel camera on the front is used for selfies.