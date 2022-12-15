topStoriesenglish
OnePlus 11 5G launch date may unveil in company's China Event 2022: check release date in India, price, other key details

It might have the ability to output electricity at 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A. While less than the OnePlus 10T, this is more than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

  • OnePlus has revealed that it will have an event in China on December 17.
  • The occasion will mark the business' tenth anniversary.
  • "New direction, new action, new future" is the tagline on the event's post.

Along with the increasing nip in the air, China-based smartphone maker OnePlus has revealed that it will have an event in China on December 17. The occasion will mark the business' tenth anniversary. However, there are rumours that OnePlus may reveal the OnePlus 11 at the event. "New direction, new action, new future" is the tagline on the event's post. The business might present its OnePlus 11 series at the event, according to probability. The launch could, however, happen in the first quarter of 2023.

This time OnePlus is rumoured to be dropping the "pro" variant. Instead, it might introduce a single model, the top-of-the-line OnePlus 11. Recently, the smartphone received 3C certification. The device might feature 100-watt quick charging, according to the listing.

According to rumours, the OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. The phone's display might have a 120Hz refresh rate. According to reports, the forthcoming device would be powered by the most recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor.

Earlier this month, a new Qualcomm processor was introduced. It is stated to be 40% more energy-efficient than the current one. It is available with Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology, which includes new Adreno GPU features that promise up to 25% higher gaming performance and Kryo CPU features that promise up to 40% greater power efficiency than the current processor.

According to rumours, the forthcoming OnePlus would have a punch-hole camera carved out at the top. On the back of the smartphone, a triple camera arrangement is anticipated. It might come equipped with a 50MP primary back camera, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2x 32MP telephoto lens.

The OnePlus 11 might ship with the Android 13 operating system. It is anticipated that a 5,000mAh battery would power it. Online reports claim that colour options for the phone in Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black have surfaced. But there are also rumours that the device will be available in additional colour options.

