OnePlus 11 5G Launching Today in India: Check Where, When, How to Watch Live Stream and What to Expect From Upcoming Phone

New Delhi: The much-touted flagship phone of the OnePlus i.e OnePlus 11 5G will officially introduce today, February 7, 2023, in India. This is the company's first flagship phone of the year. The Oneplus 11 smartphone was revealed last month in the domestic Chinese market by the manufacturer as part of OnePlus's celebration of its ninth anniversary. The business is also anticipated to unveil the Oneplus Buds Pro 2, Oneplus Pad, Oneplus Magnetic Keyboard, and Oneplus Monitor in addition to the smartphone.

OnePlus 11 Launch Event Date, Time, Other Details: How, When, and Where to Watch Live Stream?

The OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will get underway in New Delhi, India, at 7:30 PM tonight. The general public is welcome to attend the event by purchasing tickets on Paytm Insider. The event's official website and YouTube channel will both stream it live for interested viewers. To remain up to date on the most recent information and developments, you may also register on the OnePlus Could 11 Launch Event page.

Nearly all the important information regarding the new OnePlus flagship phone was leaked online before the formal announcement.

OnePlus 11 Design

The OnePlus 11 is currently on the market in China, and the identical model is anticipated to arrive in India. This basically indicates that the OnePlus 11 Indian model will have the same features and characteristics as the Chinese model.

OnePlus 11 Price

Additionally, leaks imply that the OnePlus 11 would have a competitive price in India. According to leaks, the OnePlus 11's entry-level variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 49,999 in India. Three further models will be available.

The prices for the additional variants, which include 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, are anticipated to be Rs 54,999, Rs 59,999, and Rs 66,999, respectively.

OnePlus 11 Specifications

The OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz high refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor from Qualcomm and up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W rapid charging out of the box. The phone comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.

OnePlus 11 Camera Options

The OnePlus 11's triple rear camera system has a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel front camera on the front for taking selfies and making video calls.