OnePlus 11 to Launch on Feb 7; Check Expected Price Release Date, Price in India, Specifications, Other Details

New Delhi: The much-touted flagship device of OnePlus will become official tomorrow in an unpacked event. The tech giant is anticipated to introduce many new items, including OnePlus 11, a tablet, a smart TV, and two new cellphones. No doubt, the OnePlus 11 will be the centre of attention of the event.

Nearly all of the important information regarding the new OnePlus flagship phone has been leaked online before the formal announcement. In fact, prior to the official announcement, the anticipated price of the OnePlus 11 has already been revealed. When the phone becomes official, it will be sold in retail locations all around the nation as well as on Amazon and the website of OnePlus.

OnePlus 11 Design

The OnePlus 11 is currently on the market in China, and the identical model is anticipated to arrive in India. This basically indicates that the OnePlus 11 Indian model will have the same features and characteristics as the Chinese model.

OnePlus 11 Price

Additionally, leaks imply that the OnePlus 11 would have a competitive price in India. According to leaks, the OnePlus 11's entry-level variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 49,999 in India. Three further models will be available.

The prices for the additional variants, which include 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage, are anticipated to be Rs 54,999, Rs 59,999, and Rs 66,999, respectively.

OnePlus 11 Specifications

The OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz high refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support as far as specifications are concerned. The smartphone is equipped with the most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor from Qualcomm, as well as up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W rapid charging out of the box. The phone comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.

OnePlus 11 Camera Options

The OnePlus 11's triple rear camera system has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with a 2x optical zoom. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel front camera on the front for taking selfies and making video calls.