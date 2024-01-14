OnePlus 12 India Price Leaked On Amazon Ahead Of Launch Event On January 23

The OnePlus 12 is scheduled to launch globally and in India at the 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on January 23. This flagship smartphone will be launched alongside the OnePlus 12R, and ahead of the official launch, the e-commerce giant Amazon India has disclosed the price of the OnePlus 12, creating a buzz among OnePlus fans.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 12 is priced at Rs 69,999 for the 12GB+256GB storage variant. However, the official prices could differ from the leaked prices. To recall, the OnePlus 11 was launched in India earlier this year for Rs 56,999. (Also Read: Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Design Tweaks Grab Attention Again Ahead of Official Launch)

Previously, a tipster hinted at a price tag for this smartphone between Rs 58,000 to Rs 60,000. On the other hand, the expected US pricing for the OnePlus 12 series is approximately Rs 66,240. To recall, the OnePlus 11 was launched in India earlier this year for Rs 56,999 for 8GB+128GB.

The OnePlus 12 made its debut in China last December, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It features a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support and is available in Pale Green, Rock Black, and White color options. (Also Read: It's Official! OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12 To Launch In India On THIS Date, Colour Options Revealed)

Now, let's take a quick look at the expected specifications of the OnePlus 12 series

OnePlus 12 Series Battery

The OnePlus 12R is expected to be loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast-wired charging support, while the OnePlus 12 is expected to come with a 5,400mAh battery featuring 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support.

OnePlus 12 Series Camera

The OnePlus 12R could feature a 50MP OIS primary camera, while the OnePlus 12 may be packed with a 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 12 Series Chipsets

The OnePlus 12R is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC based on a 4nm process, while the OnePlus 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno GPU.