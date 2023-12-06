OnePlus 12 Launched In China: Check Price, Specifications, And Other Details

New Delhi: OnePlus has officially launched its much-anticipated flagship series, the OnePlus 12, aiming to set new benchmarks in the premium smartphone market. Although currently exclusive to China, global enthusiasts can expect its international debut in early January.

OnePlus 12: RAM And Storage

The OnePlus 12 packs a punch with up to 24GB of RAM and offers storage options up to a whopping 1TB. (Also Read: Banks Will Open Five Days In A Week? Check What Banking Association Has Demanded)

OnePlus 12: Processor

Fueling this powerhouse is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. (Also Read: 'Mummy Bahu Mil Gayi Hai, Profile Delete Kar Raha Hu;' Shaadi.Com CEO Responds To Hillarious Banter Saying 'Dhanda Band Karwaoge Kya')

OnePlus 12: Display

The smartphone sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ 2K OLED display, featuring a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate. What sets it apart is the LTPO display, allowing dynamic adjustments from 1-120 Hz based on usage demands.

Additional display highlights include Dolby Vision, 10-bit color depth, ProXDR, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and the prestigious DisplayMate A+ certification for the Chinese market, as per 91Mobiles.

OnePlus 12: Camera Features

In the optics department, the OnePlus 12 dazzles with a triple camera setup on the rear. A 50MP primary sensor with Sony LYT-808, equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS), leads the pack.

Complementing this is a 64MP telephoto lens supporting 3x optical zoom and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfie enthusiasts, the device boasts a 32MP front-facing shooter.

OnePlus 12: Expected Price In India

The OnePlus 12 comes with an initial price tag of 4,299 Yuan (approximately Rs 50,600) and peaks at 5,799 Yuan (roughly Rs 68,400) for the highest configuration.

Considering the China pricing, industry insiders speculate that the OnePlus 12 could hit the Indian market starting at around Rs 50,000, reaching up to Rs 69,999 for the top-tier variant.

OnePlus 12: Global Launch

OnePlus has officially confirmed the global launch of the OnePlus 12, reassuring fans worldwide. In a statement to Android Police, the company declared, “The OnePlus 12 is planned to be released along with other products in the global market in early 2024.”