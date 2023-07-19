OnePlus 12 Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Check Price, Release Date In India, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: The OnePlus 12 is anticipated to launch in additional markets including India in early 2024 after initially hitting China at the end of this year. The new OnePlus could debut at the same time as the OnePlus 11 or a little earlier than that. The OnePlus 11 was introduced in India in February of this year.

The OnePlus 12 may have new camera sensors for the front and rear, the newest flagship processor, a larger battery, and other upgrades, according to the most recent leak from tipster Steve H. McFly. Here is what we currently know.

OnePlus 12: Specifications

According to rumours, the OnePlus 12 will come pre-installed with OxygenOS 14 on top of Android 14. The 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with support for 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate could remain on this smartphone. Expect to see a hole-punch cutout for a selfie camera on the front.

The OnePlus 12 is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU. This computing behemoth might be combined with 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

The company's recognisable alert slider will most likely be included with the OnePlus 12. For biometric authentication, there will also be an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 12: Camera Details

At the back, we could see a triple-camera system with the Hasselblad logo. A 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera are reportedly part of this system.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the OnePlus 12 will include 3X optical zoom capabilities to provide sharper details even at a distance. A 32-megapixel sensor on the front was capable of taking selfies.

OnePlus 12: Battery Details

The 5,400mAh battery in the OnePlus 12 could be larger, and the company could continue to offer 100W cable charging. Additionally, it is claimed to support 50W wireless charging technology.

OnePlus 12: Price

The OnePlus 11 5G, which was released in India earlier this year for a price of Rs 56,999, will be replaced by the upcoming OnePlus 12. The cost of the upcoming flagship phone can fall within this range. The starting pricing is anticipated to be less than Rs 60,000.