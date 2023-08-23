trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652722
OnePlus 12 Specifications And Price Leaked: Check How Much It Costs In India, Launch Date, And More

According to media reports, the smartphone would probably have its triple camera setup on the back.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
OnePlus 12 Specifications And Price Leaked: Check How Much It Costs In India, Launch Date, And More

New Delhi: As the speculations about the launch date of the OnePlus 12 make rounds into the market, anticipations about the specs, price, design, camera, battery, and others keep coming out. However, the launch date of the smartphone is not confirmed yet. Experts are anticipating that the phone can be launched in China in the coming months. The recent leak predicted that the smartphone may launched with the upgraded process and cameras.

According to reports, the OnePlus 12 will most likely have an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and Hasselblad-developed cameras. (Also Read: This 20-Year-Old Techie, Was Once Intern At Google, Now Earns Rs 1.2 Crore Per Year By Just Working 1 Hour A Day) 

The phone is rumoured to provide up to 24GB of RAM, according to the most recent leak from Chinese source Digital Chat Station. According to media reports, the smartphone would probably have its triple camera setup on the back.

This camera system is expected to have a 64-megapixel camera with a periscope lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary camera.

A significantly bigger 5,000 mAh battery is also anticipated, along with 100W rapid charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The article also mentions the inclusion of an optical under-display fingerprint sensor and a new, "super-sized" x-axis motor for improved haptic feedback as noteworthy features.

Regarding its appearance, leaked photos from Smartprix and OnLeaks reveal a curved display with softly rounded corners, a feature that fits with OnePlus' distinctive design style. It is predicted that the firm would continue to provide an alert slider for easy audio mode management, allowing customers to quickly switch between loud and silent settings.

