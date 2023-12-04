trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695374
OnePlus 12R Likely To Launch Soon: Check Expected Specifications

Global certification websites such as CQC and IMDA have showcased the OnePlus 12R, hinting at a sooner-than-expected global launch. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 06:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is gearing up for a significant event in China on December 5, where it will unveil its flagship OnePlus 12 series. While anticipation builds among fans for the new features in the flagship series, there's also buzz about the quietly anticipated release of the latest iteration in the 'R' series – the OnePlus 12R.

OnePlus 12R: Expected Specifications/Features

The OnePlus 12R is rumored to be powered by last year's flagship processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, accompanied by an unnamed Adreno GPU. (Also Read: Spotify To Layoff 1500 Employees, CEO Says 'Talented And Hard-Working People...')

Reports suggest a 6.7-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Notably, the upcoming smartphone might boast a 5,500 mAh battery with 100 W fast charging support – a notable improvement from its predecessor's 5,000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

OnePlus 12R: Expected Camera Features

The camera setup on the OnePlus 12R is expected to include a triple configuration on the back, featuring two 50 MP cameras supporting both OIS and EIS, along with an additional 8 MP camera supporting EIS. For selfies and video calls, the front may house a 16 MP shooter.

OnePlus 12R: India Launch Date

: Although an official launch date for the OnePlus 12R has not been announced, numerous reports suggest a global market launch in the coming month. According to a MySmartPrice report, the successor to the OnePlus 11R might make its debut in India on January 23.

