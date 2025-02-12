OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Get Massive Discount In India In 'Red Rush Days' Sale; Check Specs

OnePlus 13 Series Discount In India: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is offering discounts on the OnePlus 13 series smartphones, including the Nord series, tablets, and IoT devices, during the "Red Rush Days" sale period. The sale starts today and runs until February 16 for its community members. Apart from the OnePlus 13 series, there are also offers on the OnePlus 12 series, OnePlus Nord series smartphones, OnePlus Pad tablets, and other ecosystem devices such as the OnePlus Watch 2 series and the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 earbuds.

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Discounts in India

The OnePlus 13 is set to launch at a starting price of Rs 69,999, while the OnePlus 13R will be available from Rs 42,999 onwards. During the OnePlus "Red Rush Days" sale, customers can enjoy a bank discount of Rs 5,000 on the OnePlus 13 and Rs 3,000 on the OnePlus 13R when using select bank cards. Adding further, they can avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs 7,000 on trade-in deals. To make the purchase more convenient, no-interest EMI plans of up to 24 months are also available.

Where To Avail The OnePlus "Red Rush Days" Offer

Customers can avail these offers from February 11 to February 16 on the OnePlus official website, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, and the e-commerce platform Amazon India. The Red Rush Days offers are also valid at mainline stores, including Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and more.

OnePlus 13 Specifications:

The device features a stunning 6.82-inch QHD+ ProXDR LTPO display with a resolution of 3168×1440 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, exceptional peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and is protected by Ceramic Guard cover glass. The phone powered by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging for fast and efficient power-ups.

At its core, the device is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with the Adreno 830 GPU, ensuring top-notch performance. On the photography front, the camera setup includes a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP Sony IMX615 front camera for high-quality selfies.

The smartphone runs on OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, and promises 4 years of Android upgrades and 6 years of updates. Adding further, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 7, NFC, a USB Type-C port, an Alert Slider, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and IP68/69 certification for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus 13R Specifications:

The device features a 6.77-inch 1.5K ProXDR LTPO display with a resolution of 2780×1264 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The screen is protected by durable Gorilla Glass 7i. It is powered by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging for quick and efficient power delivery.

Under the hood, the device is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Adreno 750 GPU, ensuring seamless performance and responsiveness.

On the photography front, the camera setup includes a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera for clear and sharp selfies.

It runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. The smartphone offers 4 years of Android upgrades and 6 years of security updates. Additional features include Wi-Fi 7, NFC, an optical fingerprint sensor, an Alert Slider, and IP65 certification for dust and water resistance.