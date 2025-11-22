Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2988043https://zeenews.india.com/technology/oneplus-13r-gets-huge-discount-on-flipkart-ahead-of-oneplus-15r-india-launch-check-display-camera-battery-processor-price-and-other-features-2988043.html
NewsTechnology
TECHNOLOGY NEWS

OnePlus 13R Gets Huge Discount On THIS Platform Ahead Of OnePlus 15R India Launch; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Processor, Price And Other Features

OnePlus 13R Price In India: The smartphone features a 6.77-inch 1.5K ProXDR LTPO display with a resolution of 2780×1264 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits.  

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 11:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

OnePlus 13R Gets Huge Discount On THIS Platform Ahead Of OnePlus 15R India Launch; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Processor, Price And Other FeaturesImage Credit: OnePlus (offiicial)

OnePlus 13R Price In India: If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone, this might just be the perfect moment to make your move. Ahead of the OnePlus 15R official launch in India, excitement in the smartphone market is already high. Adding to the buzz, the popular OnePlus 13R (12GB+256GB) has now received a fresh price cut on Flipkart, making it an even more lucrative option for buyers.

Whether you’re looking for power-packed performance or a value-for-money upgrade, this deal brings a great opportunity to own a premium OnePlus device at a lower price. Let's have a quick look at the everything you need to know before grabbing the offer.

OnePlus 13R Discounted Price

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The OnePlus 13R was first launched in India at Rs 42,999. The phone is now listed on Flipkart for Rs 38,514, giving buyers an instant discount of Rs 3,525. If buyers use the bank offer of 5 percent cashback on the Flipkart SBI Credit Card (up to Rs 4,000 per quarter), the effective price comes down to Rs 34,514. You can also reduce the price further by using the exchange offer, which provides up to Rs 31,800 off depending on your old phone’s condition and model.

OnePlus 13R Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.77-inch 1.5K ProXDR LTPO display with a resolution of 2780×1264 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The device is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Adreno 750 GPU, ensuring seamless performance and responsiveness.

The phone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging for quick and efficient power delivery. On the photography front, the camera setup includes a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera for clear and sharp selfies. The OnePlus 13R is available in two colour options: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir.

It runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. The smartphone offers 4 years of Android upgrades and 6 years of security updates. Additional features include Wi-Fi 7, NFC, an optical fingerprint sensor, an Alert Slider, and IP65 certification for dust and water resistance.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ankur Mishra

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women jutti
Best Women’s Ethnic Juttis & Mojaris for Weddings & Festive Looks
Winter mufflers
Best Winter Mufflers & Scarves on Amazon
Men’s fashion
Stylish Winter Sweaters for Men: Stay Warm & Trendy All Season Long
desi chinese
Top Desi Chinese Dishes to Try in India
Afghanistan earthquake
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Afghanistan
childhood snacks India
10 Iconic Childhood Snacks from Across India You Can Relive at Home
Delhi blast probe
ISIS Expanding Footprint In India? Delhi Blast Probe Reveals Terror Network
global drinks India
10 Trending Drinks You Can Enjoy at Home with a Single Tap
Kashmir hospital locker inspections
Police Step Up Locker Inspections In Kashmir Hospitals After Arms Recovery
gelato flavours India
Discover the Irresistible World of Gelato and Its Iconic Flavours