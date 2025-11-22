OnePlus 13R Gets Huge Discount On THIS Platform Ahead Of OnePlus 15R India Launch; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Processor, Price And Other Features

OnePlus 13R Price In India: If you’re planning to buy a new smartphone, this might just be the perfect moment to make your move. Ahead of the OnePlus 15R official launch in India, excitement in the smartphone market is already high. Adding to the buzz, the popular OnePlus 13R (12GB+256GB) has now received a fresh price cut on Flipkart, making it an even more lucrative option for buyers.

Whether you’re looking for power-packed performance or a value-for-money upgrade, this deal brings a great opportunity to own a premium OnePlus device at a lower price. Let's have a quick look at the everything you need to know before grabbing the offer.

OnePlus 13R Discounted Price

The OnePlus 13R was first launched in India at Rs 42,999. The phone is now listed on Flipkart for Rs 38,514, giving buyers an instant discount of Rs 3,525. If buyers use the bank offer of 5 percent cashback on the Flipkart SBI Credit Card (up to Rs 4,000 per quarter), the effective price comes down to Rs 34,514. You can also reduce the price further by using the exchange offer, which provides up to Rs 31,800 off depending on your old phone’s condition and model.

OnePlus 13R Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.77-inch 1.5K ProXDR LTPO display with a resolution of 2780×1264 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The device is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Adreno 750 GPU, ensuring seamless performance and responsiveness.

The phone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging for quick and efficient power delivery. On the photography front, the camera setup includes a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP front camera for clear and sharp selfies. The OnePlus 13R is available in two colour options: Astral Trail and Nebula Noir.

It runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. The smartphone offers 4 years of Android upgrades and 6 years of security updates. Additional features include Wi-Fi 7, NFC, an optical fingerprint sensor, an Alert Slider, and IP65 certification for dust and water resistance.