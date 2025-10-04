OnePlus 13R Price Slashed Ahead Of Diwali, Karwa Chauth: Check Camera, Display, Design, New Price And Other Features

OnePlus 13R Discount Price In India: If you’re planning to upgrade your smartphone this festive season, occasions like Diwali and Karwa Chauth bring the perfect opportunity. With top brands rolling out exciting discounts, exchange deals, and festive offers, this is the right time to grab your dream device at the best price.

From budget-friendly models to premium smartphones, the festive sales ensure there’s something for everyone looking to make a smart upgrade. The OnePlus 13R is now available on Amazon with an attractive discount. Considered one of the top choices under Rs 40,000, the handset offers a premium experience without stretching your budget.

Notably, the OnePlus13R was launched earlier this year at Rs 42,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and Rs 49,999 for the 16GB + 512GB version. The smartphone will be available in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir colours. If you’ve been waiting to own a flagship-level smartphone at a more affordable price, this OnePlus 13R deal could be the perfect opportunity.

OnePlus 13R Price Cut In India

The OnePlus 13R is currently listed at Rs 38,999, a 13% drop from its original price of Rs 44,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant. Buyers can avail EMI starting at Rs 1,891, along with No Cost EMI options. With exchange, customers can get up to Rs 37,000 off, while without exchange, the price stands at Rs 38,999. Adding further, SBI credit card users can enjoy a 10% instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on non-EMI transactions with a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000.

OnePlus 13R Specifications

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm’s last year’s flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC clocked at 3.3GHz and paired with Adreno 750 GPU as well as up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The phone comes with up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage and a VC cooling system.

On the photography front, the OnePlus 13R comes with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor paired with the telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and a third camera 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies and video quality, there is a 16MP shooter at the front.

The OnePlus 13R also packs a 6000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, OReality Audio with noise cancellation support and Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDRViVid support and IP65 dust and water resistance rating.