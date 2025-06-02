OnePlus 13s India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Could Debut With AI Features – Check Launch Date, Expected Specs, And Price

OnePlus 13s India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch date of the OnePlus 13s smartphone in India. The device is set to debut on June 5 at 12 PM IST. The phone is positioned between the OnePlus 13R and OnePlus 13, the 13s aims to offer flagship-level features and a premium design at a more accessible price point.

The smartphone is expected to arrive with the new OnePlus AI features and the Plus Key, and will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is likely a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T, which launched in China last month. The OnePlus 13s will be available in three colour options: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk. The smartphone is also expected to run OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, in line with other recent OnePlus releases.

OnePlus 13s Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.32-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and may house a large 6,260mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. The device will measure 8.15mm in thickness and weigh approximately 185g.

On the photography front, the rear camera setup is likely to include a 50MP IMX906 primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP 2x telephoto lens, while a 32MP front camera is confirmed for selfies.

OnePlus is also introducing a suite of AI features with the 13s, including AI VoiceScribe, AI Translation, AI Search, AI Reframe, and AI Best Face 2.0. The smartphone will also incorporate one of the largest vapor chambers in OnePlus’ lineup, along with a unique cooling layer integrated into the back panel for improved thermal management.

OnePlus 13s Price In India And Availability

The device is expected to be priced at around Rs 55,000, positioning it neatly between the OnePlus 13R (Rs 42,999) and the OnePlus 13 (Rs 69,999). It will be available for purchase through Amazon, the official OnePlus website, and offline retail stores across India.